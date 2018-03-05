Terry Crews Agrees to Take Mental Health Exam in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE
Terry Crews has agreed to take a mental health exam in connection with his sexual assault lawsuit against an agent he claims groped him at a party.
Lawyers for WME agent Adam Venit filed a stipulation in Crews' civil lawsuit. The stipulation says the exam will take 7 hours and it names a doctor who was mutually agreed upon.
According to the docs, the exam will include a "comprehensive psycho-social and medical history and the administration of mental status testing and psychological testing."
Crews claims Venit grabbed his genitals during a party. He's also filed a criminal complaint against Venit and it is currently under investigation.