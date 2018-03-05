UFC's Brian Ortega I'm Fighting Max Holloway ... Dana White Confirmed

EXCLUSIVE

UFC 222's breakout star didn't have to wait long to get his next fight ... Brian Ortega just announced he'll be facing Max Holloway for the featherweight belt!

Ortega -- who viciously KO'd Frankie Edgar on Saturday -- broke the news on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs Monday night on FS1) ... telling the guys Dana White confirmed he's next in line for Max.

No word on when or where it's going down -- but you can bet it'll be a scrap. Brian's undefeated in his MMA career ... and Holloway hasn't lost in over 4 YEARS.

Dana alluded to making the matchup after 222, saying he'd "make that fight immediately" as soon as Holloway's injured leg got cleared by a doctor.

Looks like the UFC honcho didn't wanna wait ... and can you blame him after seeing Brian's uppercut from hell?!

