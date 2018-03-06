Matt Barnes: Kobe's 'Breaking Down Barriers' for Athletes, I Got a Movie, Too!

Matt Barnes Kobe's 'Breaking Down Barriers' ... I Got a Movie, Too!!

Kobe Bryant's Oscar win has gotten mixed reviews amid the #MeToo movement, but Matt Barnes is 100% behind his ex-NBA rival -- giving Bryant mad props for paving the way for sports stars.

"I think it's dope. He's breaking down barriers, still being great," Barnes told TMZ Sports ﻿out at Poppy in Hollywood.

Want proof? Matt says things are really coming together for a Huey Newton/Black Panthers biopic he's producing ... and he can't wait to tell "the whole truth" behind the real BP (sorry, Marvel).

Glad Kobe and Matt are over the whole ball-in-the-face thing ...