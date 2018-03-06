Pamela Anderson Tells Ride-hail App Users Don't Assume Risk!!!

Pam Anderson Takes Ride-hail Apps to Task with 'Terms & Conditions'

EXCLUSIVE

Pam Anderson says ride-hail apps shirk their responsibility and shift blame to their users ... and that's why she implores you to read the fine print.

Pamela is back with a new PSA -- obtained in advance by TMZ -- and takes ride-hail apps to task for making its users assume all the risk with the long and dreaded terms and conditions ... which, btw, is the title for her third PSA.

She first went after ride-hail apps, like Uber or Lyft, back in November for not properly vetting its drivers. She went after them again in January and tied them to the #MeToo movement.

In the new PSA, Pamela's driver reads out loud the terms and conditions for the ride-hail app, Via. Might not have heard of it. It's only available in 3 cities. But point made ... ride-hail apps cram responsibility with a bunch of legal mumbo jumbo. And you should be aware.