Usher Listed Sunset Strip Crib Days Before Split

Usher Listed Sunset Strip Home Days Before Announcing Split

Usher was getting his ducks in a row days before he and his wife announced they were splitting up ... putting their Spanish home on the market.

The singer's 4,261 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms -- situated right behind the famed Chateau Marmont on the Sunset strip -- is now up for sale for a cool $4.2 million.

The house was listed 2 weeks before Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, announced they were separating. As we reported ... the couple, who got married in 2015, said, "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives."

They also own a home in Georgia they're trying to unload. They slashed the price to their Georgia home just last week ... to $1.699M for their 7 bedroom, 10 bathroom mansion.

The house was listed by Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland.