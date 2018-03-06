Wendy Williams Jerry O'Connell's Got My Back!!! Hosting During Hiatus

Wendy Williams Out for 2 More Weeks, Jerry O'Connell Guest Hosting

Breaking News

Something or someone changed Wendy Williams' mind, and her show will have a guest host after all -- her pal, Jerry O'Connell.

The producers of Wendy's show announced Tuesday that Jerry would step in while she continues getting treatment for Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism.

As you know ... the day Wendy announced she had to go on 3 weeks medical leave, she swore to us she wasn't about to let anyone sit in her chair.

She's clearly softened on the issue, and let's be honest -- Jerry's about as opposite of Wendy as you can get, so he's no threat. As she put it, "Jerry has been such a good friend to me. We're happy to welcome him as a guest host while I'm out getting much needed rest."

Producers say Wendy will be back on March 19 -- so, don't get comfortable, Jerry.