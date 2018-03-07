'America's Got Talent' Hit with Wrongful Death Lawsuit

'AGT' Sued For Wrongful Death Of Wheelchair-Bound Woman

EXCLUSIVE

"America's Got Talent" is being sued for the wrongful death of a woman who was injured as she tried to maneuver a motorized wheelchair over cables for the show's taping ... according to the suit.

Maureen Allen was working as a volunteer at the Pasadena Convention Center in March 2017, and 'AGT' was also on the premises preparing for a taping ... according to docs, obtained by TMZ. In the suit, Maureen's estate says a large power cord protector was blocking the only disabled access ramp to the auditorium.

The estate says Maureen tried to roll over the protector, but her front wheel got caught and her scooter flipped on its side ... violently throwing her to the ground. According to the suit she suffered severe injuries to her head, arms, and hip.

She had to be hospitalized, and suffered a stroke the next day. She also had to have hip surgery and remained in declining health for several months. After 8 surgeries she was put on life support in June ... and died shortly thereafter.

The estate blames her death on the initial fall, which it claims was caused by AGT's negligence. It's suing AGT's production company ... FremantleMedia, NBCUniversal and the city of Pasadena.