Pharrell Williams I Got the Recipe For the It Girl ...

Pharrell Williams Gets the 'Girl,' Trademarked

EXCLUSIVE

Pharrell's not done touting his last solo album, "G I R L", even though it dropped nearly 4 years ago -- he's just gotten approval to stamp the title all over a bunch of women's products.

Pharrell got the green light to put "Girl By Pharrell Williams" and "Pharrell Williams Girl" on clothing, lingerie, jewelry, athletic gear, luggage and cosmetics.

He's already got a bunch of successful clothing lines, like Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream, geared mostly towards guys. The 'Girl' trademark, which he applied for last November, makes it clear he's now looking to cater to his female fans.

There's also this ... Pharrell got "GIRL" trademarked for music which applies to recordings, online books and other various medias, as well as electronics.

Point being, he ain't done with the girl just yet.