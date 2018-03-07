Rihanna Finally Sells West Hollywood Home For $2.85 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna's got to be breathing a sigh of relief after finally selling the West Hollywood home she's been struggling to unload for almost 5 months.

RiRi purchased the 2,800 square foot pad in August of last year for $2.75 million. The singer had a quick change of heart because the 4 bedroom, 4 bath home was back on the market only 3 months later for $2.85 mil. Then in January, the home was listed as a rental for $16.5k a month.

It didn't seem like there were any takers, despite all the amenities, including a pool and a guesthouse.

The home finally sold last week for the $2.85 million asking price, so Rihanna walked away with an extra $100k. With real estate commissions and carrying costs, it looks like she gained what is probably an insignificant amount of money for her.