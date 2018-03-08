Parkland School Shooting 911 Calls ... We're Being Shot Up

Parkland School Shooting 911 Calls Relay Terror, Panic

A student dialed 911 from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Nikolas Cruz started shooting ... and you can feel the pandemonium and terror in his voice.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released 10 of the 81 calls placed on February 14 ... when Cruz marched into his former high school and brutally murdered 17 people with an AR-15.

In one call, you hear the student whisper to the emergency operator that "Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up." In another call, you can hear a parent on the phone with a child in the high school, telling the student to stay locked in a classroom and play dead.

As we reported ... Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. The Parkland kids have since spearheaded efforts, including this month's March For Our Lives, to change gun laws.