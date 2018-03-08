Richard Pryor's Son 'Apollo' Fail Won't Stop Me!!! And There's a Silver Lining

Richard Pryor's Son Mason Says Bombing at The Apollo is a Learning Experience

EXCLUSIVE

Mason Pryor says he knew pretty quickly his first major stand-up gig was not going to end well, but he's chalking it up to a lesson in comedy.

Richard Pryor's youngest son told us Thursday about totally bombing his set on "Showtime at the Apollo," and what's amazing is ... he's staying super positive.

Mason says while he's opened for Eddie Griffin before, this was his first televised performance, and he knows he's got a lot of work to do before the next one.

On the bright side, Mason says several comedians have reached out to tell him to stick with it -- he's not the first to bomb at The Apollo -- and at the very least ... he's now made his OWN name for himself!

We still don't know if the Sandman ushered Mason off the Apollo stage. His full performance airs Thursday night on FOX ... that is, if you want more.