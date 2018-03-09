Jermaine Dupri 21 Savage Gets My $eal of Approval ... For Money Smarts!!!

Jermaine Dupri Respects 21 Savage for Investing Wisely

Jermaine Dupri says the evolution of 21 Savage deserves mad respect, not shade ... ya heard, DJ Akademiks?

We got Jermaine at LAX Friday and wanted to get his take on Nipsey Hussle calling for Akademiks to get his ass whooped for ripping 21 Savage. The rapper's decided to quit blowing his dough on jewelry and start investing.

The way Jermaine sees it ... Savage is just looking out for Numero Uno. But, that's not the only advice Jermaine's dishing to his fellow ATL native. Matter of fact, Jermaine's down to talk biz with the young man.

Your move, 21.