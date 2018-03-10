Deontay Wilder Time's Up for Anthony Joshua ... 'I Declare War'

Deontay Wilder Says Time's Up for Anthony Joshua, 'I Declare War'

EXCLUSIVE

Deontay Wilder ﻿is sick and tired of waiting for Anthony Joshua ... so the Bronze Bomber's calling out AJ in the most savage way possible -- by declaring WAR.

"No more excuses, no more waiting, no more dodging me ... it's time. It's time to see who's the best [...] who's the baddest man on the planet," Wilder told TMZ Sports.

You know the deal -- the world's top 2 heavyweights have been circling each other for years ... but haven't been able to strike a deal.

But Deontay told us that's finally gonna change after Joshua fights Joseph Parker on March 31 ... 'cause there'll be no one left but him.

There's more... Wilder claims he ain't even sweating AJ, saying Luis Ortiz -- AKA the dude he just MERKED -- is way better!!

So, are fight negotiations underway?? We asked ...