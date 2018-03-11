Adam Levine Buys Incredible $35 Million Estate ... From 'Will and Grace' Creator

Adam Levine Buys $35 Million House from 'Will and Grace' Creator

EXCLUSIVE

Adam Levine is rolling in it, because TMZ has learned he just bought an amazing Beverly Hills estate from "Will and Grace" creator Max Mutchnick.

The house -- once owned by tennis great Pete Sampras -- is amazing. It's 12,000 square feet and has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a screening room, pool, guest house and tennis court. It's considered a Beverly Hills masterpiece.

We've learned Adam paid $35.5 million for the property. We're told Max bought it for $23 million from Sampras back in and totally remodeled it.

Levine just sold his Holmby Hills home for $18 million -- he never lived in it and decided to sell almost immediately after buying it. And his other house in Beverly Hills is now in escrow for $15.9 mil.

Adam is repped by super real estate agent Kurt Rappaport.