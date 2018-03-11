'America's Most Wanted' Host John Walsh Wants Mental Illness Registry for Guns

'AMW' Host John Walsh We Need a Mental Illness Registry For Would-Be Gun Owners

The host of "America's Most Wanted," who also helped create a national registry for sex offenders, says the same system is needed for mentally ill people looking to buy guns.

We got John Walsh Saturday at LAX and asked what he made of Florida's new gun law -- in which the age limit to purchase guns was raised to 21 ... and teachers can now be armed.

He says it's a step in the right direction, but also thinks arming teachers is the wrong way to protect schools from potential shooters -- he wants trained pros on the ground instead.

Here's the most interesting tidbit ... John apparently believes a national registry logging people with serious mental illness needs to be implemented for would-be gun owners.

It's a pretty controversial take ... so we gotta ask.