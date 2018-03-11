Khloe, LeBron Happy Birthday, Tristan!!! Happy Baby, Khloe!!!

Khloe Kardashian, LeBron James Celebrate Tristan Thompson's Birthday

Tristan Thompson had an epic birthday party Saturday night, with the Kardashian klan showing up in force and some pretty famous teammates as well.

The bash went down at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood. Tristan's baby mama -- aka Khloe Kardashian -- was by his side. Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kyle Richards, Jordyn Woods all showed up. Oh, did we forget to mention LeBron?

And what do you get a super rich 27-year-old? Well Luis Vuitton and Maxfield is bound to impress.

Earlier in the day Khloe had a super swanky baby shower at the Hotel Bel Air ... in the Grand Ballroom no less. Kim was there, along with North, Kris, Kendall, Larsa Pippen, Kylie, Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle. Kourtney also showed with daughter Penelope.

Khloe's due late this month or early next.

There's gonna be a run on high chairs for Thanksgiving.