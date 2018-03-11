'Love & Hip Hop' Benzino Cuts Althea a Break In Domestic Beating Case

Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' Star Althea Eaton Off the Hook in Battery Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star Althea Eaton ﻿won't be prosecuted for smacking her baby daddy, Benzino, ﻿upside his head, and she can partially thank Benzino himself for that.

TMZ broke the story ... Althea and Benzino had a domestic dispute a few weeks ago, and things got out of control when she whacked Benzino in front of cops. Althea was promptly arrested and booked for misdemeanor battery.

But, the City Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... the case was rejected because Benzino suffered no actual injuries. Other than, maybe ... his ego. More importantly, we're told Benzino didn't want to press charges.

And they lived happily ever after ... for now.