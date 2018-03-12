Larry David's Face Immortalized With $150,000 Chain

Larry David Immortalized With $150k Chain Thanks To David Weintraub

Larry David's legacy is now cemented in gold -- literally -- thanks to a $150,000 chain of the comedian's mug.

Larry's been immortalized in a piece purchased by Executive Producer and manager David Weintraub. David's a huge fan of the "Seinfeld" creator and wanted to honor him with some bling.

The piece -- created by Moses the Jeweler in NYC -- weighs about 200 grams. The Larry mold features 300 diamonds and the chain he swings on is made with 200 additional diamonds. It's even got one of Larry's famous lines, "Pretty, Pretty, Pretty" inscribed on the bottom.

Weintraub tells us in total, he'll have 40-karat gold hanging from his neck.

