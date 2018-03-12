Lil Pump Signs New $8 Million Record Deal

Lil Pump Inks New $8 Million Recording Contract with Warner Bros.

Lil Pump just got a recording contract with Warner Bros. Records and this time it looks like it's going to be binding.

This is the second round of trying to get a valid contract between Warner Bros. Records and Pump. The first contract was invalid because it was never validated by the court and he's a minor -- 17 years old.

According to the contract, Warner Bros. Records agrees to pay Pump an $8 million advance, and then $9,000 for the first year, $12k for the second and $15k for the 3rd through 7th contract years.

As for royalties, this is where Pump can score, getting 14% in the U.S. There are other royalties that are even higher. There are provisions that give him up to 66% in royalties depending on the format.