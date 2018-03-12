Seahawks Players Harassed Over Anthem Protest 'Get Off Your F**king Knees'

Two Seattle Seahawks players were verbally accosted at the team practice facility -- when a pissed off woman in a truck started yelling at them to "get off your f**king knees" and stop protesting the flag.

Neiko Thorpe and Mike Tyson ﻿say the woman "followed us to work" at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington and unloaded. Thorpe started recording.

"Stand up and be a man," the woman says ... "I don't care who you are. All I care about is the fact that my tax dollars pay for you to play and go f**king play. Get off your f**king knees."

BTW -- NEITHER ONE OF THE PLAYERS IN THE VIDEO EVER TOOK A KNEE DURING NFL GAMES!!!!

The players asked the woman for her name -- she refused to identify herself -- instead, babbling and cussing away.

After the incident, Thorpe posted ... "Wowwwww please pray for da world."