Seahawks Players Harassed Over Anthem Protest, 'Get Off Your F**king Knees'

Two Seattle Seahawks players were verbally accosted at the team practice facility -- when a pissed off woman in a truck started yelling at them to "get off your f**king knees" and stop protesting the flag.
Neiko Thorpe and Mike Tyson say the woman "followed us to work" at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington and unloaded. Thorpe started recording.
"Stand up and be a man," the woman says ... "I don't care who you are. All I care about is the fact that my tax dollars pay for you to play and go f**king play. Get off your f**king knees."
BTW -- NEITHER ONE OF THE PLAYERS IN THE VIDEO EVER TOOK A KNEE DURING NFL GAMES!!!!
The players asked the woman for her name -- she refused to identify herself -- instead, babbling and cussing away.
After the incident, Thorpe posted ... "Wowwwww please pray for da world."