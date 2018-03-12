Slash Gets Restraining Order Against Scary Man at Super Bowl Party

Slash Wins Restraining Order Against Scary Man at Super Bowl Party

Slash claims a man tried make his way into the guitarist's home during a Super Bowl party by convincing Slash's girlfriend he was a friend ... and Slash is so concerned and scared he's gone to court for a restraining order.

Slash claims when he was turned down by the woman, he rang the doorbell several times and got so angry he violently bashed the security camera.

Two weeks later, Slash says the guy showed up at an invitation-only party, claiming to be Slash's friend. When he was turned away he sat on his motorcycle in the parking lot revving his engine.

It's unclear why the guy wanted to get at Slash so badly, but it was enough to scare him into run to court.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order.