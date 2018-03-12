Steve-O Is Getting a Vasectomy

Steve-O I'm Getting a Vasectomy ... Doing It For the Dogs!

There ain't gonna be any lil' Steve-Os scaling cranes or lighting themselves on fire anytime soon, or ever for that matter, according to Steve-O who is on his way to Puerto Rico to get a vasectomy, but he's not doing it alone.

We got Steve-O and his pooch, Wendy, at LAX about to board a flight to Puerto Rico where he'll not only be helping with ongoing hurricane relief, but also spaying and neutering 1,000 dogs and cats. Steve-O says he believes in the cause so much he's doing it to himself, although it sounds like he's got another agenda.

You'll have to watch the video to find out who's playing nurse in the OR and also for Steve-O's fiancee's reaction.