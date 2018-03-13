'American Idol' Alum Jackie Tohn Knows How Producers Know Contestants Are Hooking Up

'AI' Alum Jackie Tohn Here's How Producers Know Contestants Are Hooking Up

"American Idol" producers have a tricky way of keeping tabs on contestants looking to sneak out of their rooms to bang other contestants ... according to former 'Idol' contestant Jackie Tohn.

We got Jackie, who was on season 8, Monday night at the Hollywood Improv, and she had a flashback when we told the new 'Idol' contestants have been hooking up like crazy.

Jackie says back in her day, producers put a simple piece of tape to good use. You gotta see her break down the strategy used to make sure 'Idol' hopefuls were working on music, and not each other. Hint: Don't break the seal!

It doesn't sound like she was having as much fun with her fellow costars as the kids are now, but Jackie does have a tip for how to keep their hotel romps under wraps.