Brielle Biermann I'm All for Gun Control ... So, Get Off My Ass!!!

Brielle Biermann Responds to Backlash Following Birthday Gift Gun

Brielle Biermann is scared of her own freakin' shadow ... so excuse her for getting a gun on her birthday to protect herself, which she says there's NOTHING wrong with, so long as you're smart about it.

We got Kim Zolciak's daughter at LAX Monday and asked her about her 21st birthday gift last month. As we reported ... Brielle got a brand new customized Glock 43 complete with a rose gold slide. Perfect timing since she's moving out on her own.

What wasn't so perfect, according to haters, was the timing of the gift. It came just 11 days after the horrific Parkland school shooting, and at the peak of a nationwide gun debate. Brielle's got strong feelings about that, too. Have a listen ... it makes perfect sense.