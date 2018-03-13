Florida Shooting Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty for Nikolas Cruz

Nikolas Cruz Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty

Breaking News

Nikolas Cruz could be put to death by the state of Florida, if he's found guilty for the slaying of the 17 victims in Parkland.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday they will be seeking the death penalty in the case. In new docs, they call the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel" ... as well as "cold, calculated and premeditated."

Also in the docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors say they want to pick the mental health expert to evaluate Cruz -- that's presuming the defense raises his mental health as a mitigating factor in the crime.

Florida uses lethal injection to execute prisoners.