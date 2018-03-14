Eric Dane Sports New Blonde Hairdo in Wake of Divorce Filing with Rebecca Gayheart

Eric Dane Doctor's Got a Brand New Bag

Eric Dane's might be having a major blonde moment in the wake of him and his wife filing for divorce -- that, or he's just really feeling himself ... we're not sure.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star was spotted rockin' a brand new 'do Tuesday in WeHo -- combed up and to the side ... and a bit more bleached than what we're used to seeing. He was also wearing a pair of cool sunglasses, with a very cool coat. Ladykiller, are we right?

We broke the story ... Eric's wife of 14 years, Rebecca Gayheart, filed for divorce last month, and Eric responded with a very similar filing. He agreed to her spousal support request, as well as her bid to gain joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids.

Now that most of the dirty work appears to be settled ... time to get back to channeling McSteamy.