Justin Timberlake Hands Out Shots on First Night of 'Man of the Woods' Tour

Justin Timberlake's bringing shotskis back to arena concerts -- just ask the folks in Toronto who boozed with the pop star to celebrate the first stop of his new tour.

JT played Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre to kick off his "Man of the Woods" tour, and by the end ... he and his crew needed a drink.

Timberlake played bartender and handed out shots to everyone in his band, even gifting some to a few fans down below. He toasted the crowd, a baby on the way (not his) ... and Toronto's very own "motherf***ing Drake."

Cheers!