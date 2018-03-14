Kim Zolciak Calls Cops for Car Break-in, Says She's Got Thief on Camera

Kim Zolciak Calls Cops on Car Thief ... Hey Loser, We Got You on Camera!!!

Exclusive Details

Kim Zolciak called the cops Wednesday morning after an alleged burglar broke into her daughter's car at their home ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with Milton PD in Georgia tell TMZ ... police responded to a call from Kim at her house saying she believed one of their cars had been broken into. Sources close to the 'Real Housewife' tell us it was actually Brielle's car ... and Brielle's purse and wallet got jacked.

Hey you loser we got your ass on camera 🎥 stealing our shit! You are a dumb fuck!! — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 14, 2018

It's unclear if cops have a suspect yet, but Kim seems pretty confident her security cams should help bust the perp.

She tweeted out, "Hey you loser we got your ass on camera stealing our sh*t! You are a dumb f**k!!"

