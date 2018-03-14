Tinder We Don't Ban Transgender Users

Tinder Denies Banning Transgender Users

Tinder says it doesn't ban anyone from its dating service based on gender identity -- as a transgender woman is claiming in a lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the dating app tells TMZ ... the company can't comment on pending litigation, but adds, categorically ... "We do not ban users from Tinder due to gender identity," which is why Tinder offers more than 37 gender options for U.S. users.

The Tinder rep says, "We fundamentally believe that gender is not binary and we support inclusivity and acceptance of all people."

We broke the story ... Ariel Hawkins -- a transgender woman in Oregon -- filed a class action lawsuit claiming her account was deleted after she added pre-op trans woman to her Tinder profile.