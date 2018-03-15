Ezekiel Elliott Sneaker Shopping Spree!!! ... Beats Partying, Right??

Ezekiel Elliott Drops Gs in Offseason Sneaker Shopping Spree

EXCLUSIVE

Ezekiel Elliott's been spotted in the wild for the first time this offseason ... but don't worry, Cowboys fans -- he's out coppin' shoes, not booze.

We got Zeke in Beverly Grove right after the superstar RB and his BFF, Alvarez Jackson, went absolutely HAM at high-end sneaker joint SoleStage.

Elliott wasn't feeling chatty -- but we're guessing he was in a pretty good mood based on his battalion of shopping bags.

FYI, SoleStage's average kicks will run you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars ... so Zeke was raining stacks, no question.

But, again -- good to see the guy doing chiller activities like this ... especially considering he was PARTYING HIS FACE OFF at this time last year.

Happy St. Paddy's Day!!!