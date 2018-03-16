WWE Superstar Lana Twerk-tastic Pole Dancing ... at Famous Gay Bar!

WWE Superstar Lana Pole Dances at Gay Bar

Breaking News

WWE superstar Lana wasn't satisfied with your average Thursday night out ... so, she hopped on stage at an iconic L.A. gay bar and put on a POLE DANCING CLINIC.

And yes, there was plenty of twerking.

The Ravishing Russian hit The Abbey in West Hollywood yesterday ... and showed off all her best moves in a pair of extra-stretchy denims -- shakin' her hips and droppin' it low like her life depended on it!!

No sign of her pro wrestler husband, Rusev ... guessing this was Ladies Night based on all the screaming chicks in the front row.

Fun fact: Lana was actually a backup dancer for huge stars like Nelly, Usher and Jason Derulo before she crossed over to the WWE.

We like this better.