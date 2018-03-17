Backstreet Boys We're Starting a BBQ Restaurant!!!

Backstreet Boys Want to Open 'Backstreet Barbecue' Restaurant

EXCLUSIVE

The Backstreet Boys are ready to drop the mic ... in the restaurant biz!!!

BSB Entertainment Inc. -- a company with A.J. McLean, Howie D., Brian Littrell and Nick Carter listed as directors -- filed docs, which were obtained by TMZ, on February 9 to trademark "Backstreet Barbecue" for use in a new restaurant.

The news comes on the heels of Nick telling a food blog they're looking for a partner in Mexico to start making their own tequila. Hey, it worked for George Clooney. Now add a BBQ joint and the boys have quite the trifecta (music reigns, of course).

We've reached out to a rep for the Backstreet Boys for comment, so far no word back.