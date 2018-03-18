Jim Carrey Paints 'Monstrous' Huckabee Sanders Big Fan of Hawking, Though

Jim Carrey Shares Portrait of 'Monstrous' Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Jim Carrey has apparently broken into the theme park caricature painting game -- and his latest creation is quite the monstrosity ... Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The actor shared a photo this weekend of a portrait he painted of President Trump's Press Secretary, and it's clear he's no fan. He captioned his art ... "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"

Carrey has been pretty outspoken about his disdain for the Trump administration -- and he's even been sharing a ton of other portraits of Trump, Republicans who support him and ex-campaign aides alike ... many of which seem to be done in a relatively negative light.

He does have love for other folks, though -- as seen in a recent portrait he painted of the late Stephen Hawking ... whom Carrey refers to as the "greatest mental athlete of our time" in the wake of his death. Hawking passed away last week.

Hey, if you can't beat 'em ... draw 'em. Right, Jim?