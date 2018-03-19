Chuck Schumer Says Giants Can Make Super Bowl, If They Keep Eli

If the NY Giants don't want to get audited, they'll keep Eli Manning because a prominent NY politician is totally pro-#10 ... saying he can lead the G-Men back to the Super Bowl.
We talked to NY Senator Chuck Schumer and asked what the Giants should do with that 2nd overall pick -- and like any good politician, he had a plan.
"Yes, they gotta keep Eli and draft a line," Schumer said ..." I like the guy they got from the Patriots, but they need more offensive line."
"If they get a good offensive line, they're gonna be a Super Bowl contender."
Of course we pressed him like DJ Envy talking to Desus & Mero, but Schumer made it clear he's against picking a signal caller in this QB-heavy draft.
"Keep Eli."
Better hope it works -- you're up for re-election soon.