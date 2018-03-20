Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Pic of Nephew's Brutal Knife Wound

Elizabeth Hurley wants everyone to see the horror of her nephew's injuries after being stabbed in London.

21-year-old Miles Hurley was stabbed numerous times earlier this month on a London street. Another man who was with Miles was also stabbed.

The deepest of the wounds narrowly missed severing Miles' spine. Elizabeth said, "We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else."

She has now posted the phone number of the police for anyone who may have information regarding the attack.

Miles is expected to be ok, but the recovery process is slow and painful. He lost 4 pints of blood during the attack on March 8 and is now being cared for by his mom -- Elizabeth's sister.