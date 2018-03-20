John Oliver to Mike Pence My Bunny Book's Better Than Yours ... Score 1 for Gay Bundo

John Oliver's Gay Bunny Book Troll of Mike Pence Is Now a Best Seller

John Oliver has mastered the art of trolling, and with the help of a now best-selling gay rabbit ... he's making a laughingstock of Vice President Mike Pence's children's book.

Oliver's new children's book, "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," is currently the No. 1 best selling book on Amazon. It's basically a satirical send-up of Pence's book, starring Bundo ... but, of course, the Veep's bunny is not out. It's also down at No. 4 on best sellers.

The "Last Week Tonight" host released his bunny tale on Sunday, a day before Pence's release -- to directly compete with the VP -- and, let's be honest, to troll the hell out of his conservative views on LGBT rights.

Oliver's got him beat in the overall category, and in Children's books, where both the hard cover and the Kindle version are dominating over Pence's version.

Yes, you could say John has pulled a rabbit out of his hat.

BTW, the OG Marlon doesn't seem upset about the competition or the gay plot twist in Oliver's book. After all, the comedian's donating proceeds from his book to LGBT friendly organizations.