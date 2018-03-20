Nas and Kelis To Share Joint Custody of Child

Nas and Kelis are at war over issues involving their 8-year-old son, but they have actually come together and reached a settlement on the issue of custody.

We've learned Nas and Kelis have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Knight. The agreement is specific, breaking down who gets the child during various holidays. For example, Nas gets Knight on Father's Day and Kelis gets the child on Mother's Day.

They'll alternate Knight's birthdays ... he gets the even years and she gets the odd years.

They've been at war over child support for a long time now. Kelis gets $8k a month but claims Nas is doing so much better now financially he should up the ante.