Quavo Releases High School Football Highlight Reel, And He's Ballin' Like Mike Vick!

Breaking News
Quavo just dropped the never-before-seen highlight package of his days as a high school QB -- and we gotta say, Huncho's GOT GAME.
In the tape, the Migos rap star shows why he's Gwinnett County, Georgia's all-time completions leader ... breaking tackles, juking pass-rushers, and, of course, finding his WRs with the deep ball!
Quavo -- or Quavious Marshall back in his Berkmar High days -- says he's releasing the video to hype his upcoming celeb flag football game, which is set for Easter Sunday ... but there ain't too many details out right now.
In any case, good to know his "run with the sack, call Me Boobie" line ain't just talk.