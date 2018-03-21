Singer Jacquees Arrested for Pissing Off Cops, Driving without Seatbelt

Jacquees Busted on South Beach ... Told Cops, 'Don't Touch Me!'

Jacquees got into a confrontation with cops on South Beach -- with a bunch of Spring Breakers watching -- and ended up getting arrested, after allegedly driving without a seat belt ... TMZ has learned.

The singer was driving down the famed Ocean Drive Wednesday -- in a Lambo -- when a Miami Beach officer pulled him over. According to cops, the officer told Jacquees he was getting pulled over for failure to wear his seat belt, and was asked to present his driver's license.

Smh reasons why 12 isn’t respect!!!! @Jacquees hope your out today ❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/P665QHWtV5 — Ritaaa 🥑🇩🇴 (@Tripyynation) March 21, 2018

When he refused to show his license, the officer told him to get out of the car -- which he did, but he refused to walk with the officer to the sidewalk. Cops say Jacquees yelled, "Do not touch me."

By this time, a vocal crowd of Spring Break kids gathered and they were clearly pissed about the situation. As a result, the officer called for back up. In the video, you see Jacquees get cuffed, and the arresting officer yanks his arm pretty hard on the way to the cruiser.

He was booked for failure to obey a lawful command, and for the seat belt infraction ... both misdemeanors.

