Justin Bieber Leaves the Strip with Mystery Blonde

Justin Bieber's rebound game is in full swing, it appears, after he left a Sunset Strip concert with a mystery chick.
The Biebs, who normally gravitates to brunettes, threw a change up outside the Roxy Tuesday night by opting for a blonde companion. It's his first public hook-up, post-Selena Gomez, and Justin tried their best to go undercover as they bolted out of Craig David's show -- she got into their waiting SUV first, and Justin followed about 10 seconds later.
Considering the pics we got of Selena hanging with friends, including a mystery guy, on a yacht in Australia ... fair to say they're both moving on. For the umpteenth time.
Blonde chick aside ... Justin did something else he hasn't done in a while -- he got on stage at the Roxy. Craig David invited him up, and Bieber showed him a lot of love.
