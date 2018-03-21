Justin Bieber Mystery Blonde on His Arm, in His Ride ... Selena in His Past

Justin Bieber Leaves the Strip with Mystery Blonde

Justin Bieber's rebound game is in full swing, it appears, after he left a Sunset Strip concert with a mystery chick.

The Biebs, who normally gravitates to brunettes, threw a change up outside the Roxy Tuesday night by opting for a blonde companion. It's his first public hook-up, post-Selena Gomez, and Justin tried their best to go undercover as they bolted out of Craig David's show -- she got into their waiting SUV first, and Justin followed about 10 seconds later.

Considering the pics we got of Selena hanging with friends, including a mystery guy, on a yacht in Australia ... fair to say they're both moving on. For the umpteenth time.

Blonde chick aside ... Justin did something else he hasn't done in a while -- he got on stage at the Roxy. Craig David invited him up, and Bieber showed him a lot of love.

Turn the page.