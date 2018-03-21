WWE's Matt Hardy: I Will DELETE Vince McMahon If He Didn't Like My 'Ultimate Deletion'

Woken Matt Hardy I'll Delete Vince McMahon ... If He Didn't Like My 'Ultimate Deletion'

WWE superstar Woken Matt Hardy ain't sure if Vince McMahon loved or hated his "Ultimate Deletion" -- but says if it's the latter, he will personally DELETE his boss!

"If McMahon has any issues with it, I certainly have a spot here at The Hardy Compound where I can DELETE him!!!" Woken Matt told TMZ Sports.

"Señor Benjamin (Hardy's father-in-law) would love to start digging a hole for him."

ICYMI, Matt capped off 'Monday Night Raw' with the WWE's 1st ever match (if ya wanna call it that) at his insane North Carolina estate -- and it was AWESOME.

Ringside fireworks. A lawnmower attack. "Scooby Doo" hide-and-seek. Hardy's fight vs. Bray Wyatt had it all, and fans loved it.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley ﻿did, too -- so much that he crashed our interview to give Matt props!

Matt told us his Woken WWE takeover is just the beginning -- and anyone standing in its way, including Vince, will not be spared.

Hardy also weighed in on the return of Daniel Bryan ﻿... and explained why his deletion played a part in it.