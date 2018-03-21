Ex-Disney Star Orlando Brown a Wanted Man for Court No-Show

EXCLUSIVE
Ex-Disney star Orlando Brown is now a wanted man, because he failed to show for court ... TMZ has learned.
Court sources tell us ... the former "That's So Raven" star was a no-show for his scheduled court hearing Wednesday, so the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Brown's hearing was for his arrest in January, when a family dispute led to cops realizing there was ANOTHER active warrant for him -- for allegedly striking his girlfriend last year in Torrance.
That arrest resulted in an epic smiling mug shot -- which he might get a chance to top when/if cops catch up to him, or he surrenders.