Justin Bieber Chronicles of the Lambo Struggle ... ... Part 3!!!

Justin Bieber Struggles Again Backing Out Lamborghini

In this third (and hopefully) final installment of "Justin Bieber struggles backing out his Lamborghini," we find out how many people it takes to pull off a 5-point turn.

Justin was worshiping Wednesday night at Saban Theatre in Bev Hills ... where once again he decided driving his Lambo was the way to go. Ciara and Russell Wilson also showed up, and Justin parked his whip behind theirs.

As service ended, Justin's struggles were about to begin. You see Justin trying to map out how to back out of a driveway that's truly been a thorn in his side.

Check it out ... paps cheer on the Biebs, who clearly needs it. At least his Lambo didn't take another beating.

Get a Prius, dude!!!