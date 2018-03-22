Stormy Daniels Using President Trump to Juice Her Online Camming Biz

Stormy Daniels will blow off her "hush" agreement with President Trump -- and torpedo her "60 Minutes" interview -- for the low low price of $3.99 per minute.
Stormy posted a promo for Camster -- the online cam service she uses to book private video chats and sex shows with fans -- and she's playing the Trump card to the max. The ex-porn star says, "I would love to tell you the real story about what happened. Maybe even with you-know-who."
Clever business move on her part ... although Anderson Cooper can't be thrilled, considering his interview with her is set to air on Sunday's "60 Minutes."
But to keep it real -- Stormy's a giant tease.
She knows if she lets all her secrets out to random people online, she has ZERO guarantee those secrets stay private. Imagine all the reporters who'd be signing up for a cam session.
Plus, political scandal ain't what most Camster customers pay to see. Or so we hear.