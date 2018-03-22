John Cena Says WWE Could Have A Transgender Wrestler with the Right Story

John Cena WWE Could Have a Trans Wrestler ... with the Right Story

John Cena says the WWE doesn't discriminate if you got chops in the ring and on the mic ... so if the right transgender wrestler were to come through, he'd be all for it.

We got on the topic by asking Cena about intergender matches -- which have become more of a thing lately with the Mixed Match Challenge ... and Ronda Rousey tossin' Triple H through a damn table!!

Since the 16-time world champ was down with it, we asked if a trans competitor could be next -- and John didn't bat an eye.

"I'm a storyteller, my friend -- and that's what we do in WWE," Cena told TMZ Sports leaving Mastro's in L.A. "It's not segregated to sex, race, creed, religion, any of that -- so as long as the story's good, it belongs in WWE."

FYI, JC's still the #1 guy in WWE right now ... so this is a big deal.