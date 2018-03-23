Michael Bennett Allegedly Injured Elderly Paraplegic Woman ... Charged w/ Felony

Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Bennett was charged a felony after allegedly injuring an elderly paraplegic woman at the Super Bowl last year.

Bennett, 32, was indicted by a Harris County, TX Grand Jury after being accused of pushing a 66-year-old female NRG Stadium employee who was controlling access to the field at Super Bowl 51.

Michael's brother, Martellus, was a member of the Patriots ... who won the game.

According to the Harris County Texas District Attorney, Bennett "shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate."

The charge ... "injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older."

If convicted, Bennett faces up to 10 years in prison, and a $10k fine.

Harris County has issued a warrant for M.B.'s arrest.