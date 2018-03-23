Odell Beckham Jr. Sued For $15 Million Over Alleged Brutal Assault

Odell Beckham Jr. Sued For $15 Mil Over Alleged Brutal Assault

EXCLUSIVE

3:22 PM PT -- Beckham Jr. vehemently denies the allegations ... issuing the following statement through his attorney Daniel Davillier to TMZ Sports.

Ishmael Temple has expressly acknowledged in his own lawsuit that Odell Beckham, Jr. never once touched him; and yet, Mr. Beckham is being sued for an alleged altercation that definitively did not involve him at all.

In January, 2018, Mr. Temple arrived drunk and belligerent at a third-party, private residence at which Mr. Beckham was also present, among others. Mr. Temple made threatening remarks to several attendees, at which point he was repeatedly asked to leave. When he refused, and aggressively threatened yet another attendee, he was involved in a fight with that person. The situation was diffused, and Mr. Temple was escorted off the premises.

Even though Mr. Temple agrees that Mr. Beckham was in no way involved in the physical altercation, neither as a participant nor as an instigator, he nevertheless demanded money from Mr. Beckham, and has now filed a meritless suit against him.

Davillier added, “This guy claims somebody assaulted him to near death, but there’s no police report, no hospital record, no evidence of an actual injury, and he asserts that Odell is responsible. This is clearly a frivolous lawsuit. We’ll see him in court.”

Odell Beckham Jr. is being sued by a guy who claims all he did was go to Beckham's house and he got the crap beaten out of him.

Ishmael Temple claims in a new lawsuit he's been friends with Beckham. Temple claims he was invited to Beckham's home in January. He says he was shaking hands with people inside the home and went for the hand of Beckham's hired muscle, Charles Puryear, when the bodyguard pulled out a gun and pointed it toward him, saying, "I bet you've never gotten shot before."

Temple says he then pulled Beckham aside to tell him what happened and says Beckham just laughed it off and told him to relax. He says 20 minutes later, when he was ready to leave, another guy punched him in the back of the head and Puryear joined in, stomping Temple.

Temple says he blacked out and woke up to kicks to his face and Beckham did not order security to stop.

He says the beating stemmed from an incident the week before, when he says Beckham's security verbally assaulted him when he sought to retrieve his phone from Beckham's house. He thinks security resents him because, "as a Hollywood social event organizer, [he] knew many of the female ladies present at Beckham's residence."

Temple says he was beaten to a pulp ... his 2 front teeth got chipped and his lip was busted. He says his earring got ripped out of his ear and his knee got messed up.

Temple says he's spent $18k just to fix his teeth.

And there's more ... Temple, an event organizer, says he's been blacklisted as a result of the fight.

He's suing for $15 million.