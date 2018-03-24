Amy Schumer, Kendall Jenner and Many More Celebs at March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives Schumer, Jenner & Celebs Galore Join the Cause in L.A and D.C.

Parkland students led the rally at March for Our Lives, but countless celebrities showed up in full force on both coasts to voice their support of the mission to end gun violence.

We got stars like Amy Schumer, Charlie Puth, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Yara Shahidi, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Questlove and many more in downtown L.A. Saturday. Amy gave us a short and sweet message after finishing her speech at the event ... and Charlie's was on his t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney snapped a pic with the Parkland students and other speakers at the event in D.C. As we reported ... Clooney and Scooter Braun were secretly major forces behind the MFOL campaign.

Speaking of D.C., celebs joined the 500,000 or more people who packed the park and streets there ... and we spotted Cher, Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Hudson, Vic Mensa, Noah and Miley Cyrus, Andra Day and politician Gabby Giffords -- who survived a mass shooting in January 2011.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also made the trip there, along with performers like Common and Lin-Manuel Miranda.