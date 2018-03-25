Columbine Shooting Survivor Gun Reform's Coming ... These Kids Don't Take Any BS!!!

Columbine Shooting Survivor Richard Castaldo Hopeful for Gun Reform Thanks to New Generation

EXCLUSIVE

Richard Castaldo -- who was shot 8 times in the 1999 Columbine massacre -- is finally optimistic about serious gun control in America ... because he believes in the new generation.

We got Richard at the March for Our Lives rally in L.A. Saturday, and he tells us he's more hopeful than ever before about reform. He says not a whole lot's changed with gun laws in the past 19 years, but he gives credit to the young students pushing hard for it ... and he's certain it's coming soon.

So why so hopeful now? Richard tells us the kids these days don't take bulls**t for an answer ... even more than people his age. He says there's still a lot to be done, but he knows the students won't stop fighting ... and he's not going to either.

Castaldo was the second victim to be hit by bullets at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, and was left paralyzed.

As we reported ... millions of students and adults marched Saturday in cities from D.C. to L.A. to support stricter gun control in the U.S. and help end gun violence and mass shootings.