TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Albert Belle Exposed Himself To Minors ... Cops Say

3/26/2018 10:58 AM PDT

Albert Belle Exposed Himself To Minors, According To Cops

Exclusive Details

Albert Belle exposed himself to 2 adults and 2 minors before getting arrested on Saturday in Arizona, according to cops ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We've learned that Belle was arrested around 9:20 PM after cops got a call that a man had exposed himself to a group of people.

When cops arrived, they located Belle in a vehicle ... attempting to leave the scene.

After investigating, Salt River cops determined there was enough probable cause to arrest Belle -- and another adult male.

Belle's charges include 3 counts of indecent exposure and DUI.

The case is being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web