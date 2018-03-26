Albert Belle Exposed Himself To Minors ... Cops Say

Albert Belle Exposed Himself To Minors, According To Cops

Exclusive Details

Albert Belle exposed himself to 2 adults and 2 minors before getting arrested on Saturday in Arizona, according to cops ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We've learned that Belle was arrested around 9:20 PM after cops got a call that a man had exposed himself to a group of people.

When cops arrived, they located Belle in a vehicle ... attempting to leave the scene.

After investigating, Salt River cops determined there was enough probable cause to arrest Belle -- and another adult male.

Belle's charges include 3 counts of indecent exposure and DUI.

The case is being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.